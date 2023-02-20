Google Starts Rolling Out Memory Saver And Energy Saver Mode For Chrome Users; Details

AFTER getting a lot of complaints about battery drainage and consumption, the California-based technology company Google has started rolling out Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes for its popular browser Chrome.

Significantly, the company has already rolled out the memory saver and energy saver for Chrome users who use Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chromebooks, and it has now been rolled out for all users worldwide. The goal of implementing the new energy and memory-saver modes is to improve browser performance and lengthen the battery life of the user's device and reduce memory consumption by 30 percent.

Furthermore, Google claims that the new mode will automatically clean up the space from idle tabs, making more room for other apps and pages for a better and hassle-free experience. Users will also be able to customise their experience by selecting which websites they do not wish to be affected by (mainly the ones with real-time updates).

How Does It Work?

Suppose you have opened a lot of tabs on your Chrome browser and have not used some of them, the Chrome would automatically remove the tabs to free up space and reduce battery consumption. However, the user can reload the tabs if he/she wishes to visit that webpage again.

Google Chrome Energy Saver Mode:

Google has also announced that users would be able to reduce their battery usage of Chrome users by enabling the energy saver mode. By doing so, Chrome would be restricting the background activity by disabling certain things including the video frame rates and smooth scrolling feature.

This feature has begun to be rolled out by Google with the latest (v110) version and will be available to users in the next few weeks. To use the functionality, make sure you have the most recent version of Chrome installed.