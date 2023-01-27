Google Starts Rolling Out 'Material You' For Its Main Android Apps; Details Inside

GOOGLE, based in California, is constantly working to incorporate the Material You design into the existing Android interface. Following the completion of the testing phase, the company is now officially rolling out the Material You design to the Google App. The company recently added Material You to its popular news platform Google News for tablet users, and it is now adding it to the main Google app for smartphone users.

The Google app now features a bottom bar with pill-shaped indicators that are more closely linked with the new Search filters carousel design, according to 9to5Google.

Following Messages and the Web, the Google app for Android is the most recent to receive a cutting-edge account switcher. According to the report, a switcher that utilises Material You with Dynamic Colour would show when users press their profile avatar in the Google app.

Further, the theming offers a clear visual distinction for larger lists that include settings. The account switcher, search history, delete recent 15 minutes, results about you, and reminders are all found in the inside container in the settings option.

The Google app Settings has also finally undergone a complete revamp with a dark style and an AMOLED black background. According to recent complaints, the top of the outside page only had the Google logo, Your data in Search, Settings, and Help & feedback but now it has been revised.

With the aim of streamlining the overall interface, Google introduced Material You for the users back in 2021 with the Pixel phones and is steadily bringing it to all the various services it is providing.

Meanwhile, Google fired roughly 12,000 employees worldwide, according to a blog post authored by CEO Sundar Pichai. He also stated that the company's senior executives would be taking significant salary cuts in light of the world's mounting economic concerns.

Later in the town hall meeting, while responding to the laid-off employees, senior employees stated that everything had been thought out and planned.

(With agency inputs)