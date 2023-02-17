Google Soon To Roll Out 'Privacy Sandbox' On Android Devices

GOOGLE's 'Privacy Sandbox' will soon make its way to Android devices. Introduced last year, Privacy Sandbox aims at limiting user data sharing to third parties for advertising purposes. The new solution is a step up in the efforts to ensure the privacy of the users who tune into Google services.

According to Google, Privacy Sandbox is a mission to raise the bar of privacy and give developers the tools to succeed on mobile. It will limit data transfers to third-party vendors and function in the absence of an advertising ID. This initiative will block covert data collection techniques including fingerprinting. Plus, Sandbox will also eliminate cross-app identifiers without affecting personalised ads to a large extent.

Google will release the beta version on eligible devices to help users and developers experience and evaluate the new solution, the tech giant wrote in a blog. The tech giant is already testing Privacy Sandbox features for the web.

The target is to wipe out third-party cookies and provide alternatives to existing technology, according to the Privacy Sandbox website. The motive is to ensure user privacy without compromising essential business needs.

This privacy solution by Google aims to substitute a user's Advertising ID with new APIs(Application Programming Interface). Advertising ID is the existing model of profiling users based on their activity and interactions with Google services.

Users with this newest offering will have the option to stop viewing ads on topics which they find disinteresting. Let us assume you searched for a device to purchase online. You bought the product and no longer wish to see similar products advertised. Now you will have the option to curtail ads on such topics.

Alongside, the solution will have an array of interests for which they can opt for. The eligible devices in the first batch will include a niche portion of Android 13 devices, and the update cycle will gradually expand.