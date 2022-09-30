Google Shuts Down Its Streaming Service Stadia; Users Can Play Games Till Jan Next Year

Google is all set to shut down its Stadia games streaming service just after three years of its launch. According to the company, players will still have access to all the games they have. They can play the games until January 18, 2023. After that people would not see Stadia ever again.

Those who have purchased games and invested money in Stadia will be fully reimbursed. “We will issue refunds on all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, as well as all game and add-on purchases made through the Stadia store," said Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager in a blog post. The post also mentioned that the majority of refunds would be completed by mid-January, 2023.

Further, Stadia has closed its store so nobody can make any new purchases. In the game, transactions have also been disabled. Google also highlights that the refund will be processed automatically and nobody is required to return Stadia hardware. Talking about the subscription fee, Google has cleared it and will not reimburse it. If you have an active account with an active subscription, the company will not charge for accessing the library of games, and pro features until Stadia’s last day.

However, this shut is not surprising for even the employees. Google itself said, “ we have not got the amount of attraction we expected at the very start". The decision leaves Xbox Game Pass, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna as the only options for cloud gaming now.

In March everything seemed fine when Harrison wrote “We see clear opportunities to apply this technology to other parts of Google such as YouTube, Google Play, and our augmented reality (AR) efforts – as well as provide partners with partners in our industry, which is in line with the future of gaming”.

“We remain deeply committed to gaming and will continue to invest in new tools, technologies, and platforms that will help us in driving towards success, obviously with the help of our developers, industry partners, cloud customers, users, and developers.”