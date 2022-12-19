Google Search Recorded Its 'Highest Ever Traffic' In 25 Years; Thanks To M&M Factor

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday said that Google Search logged its highest-ever traffic in 25 years of its existence during the nail-biting FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Sundar Pichai wrote, "Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing."

"Well played Argentina and France. Jogo Bonito. Nobody deserves it more than #messi, in the greatest ever to play the game. What a swansong," posted Pichai. Google Search was founded in 1998 by Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

On Sunday, Argentina's Messi's dream came true as he won the FIFA world cup 2022 with Argentina surviving a few anxious moments to register a fighting 4-2 penalty shootout win over defending champions France.

According to several media reports, Messi and Mbappe were the names that were searched and tracked most on the search engine. Also, the searches were not only done by the world cup playing countries but also from the nation which is not exposed to Football that much.

Meanwhile, with a more than 90 per cent market share in 2022, Google Search currently dominates the market. Lex Fridma, the host of the Lex Fridman Podcast and research scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, replied to Pichai: "Over a billion people tuned in, united by their love of the game. That's the best thing about football: it's a truly global game that unites us."

"Google did deliver in terms of reliable real-time updates," another Pichai follower posted.