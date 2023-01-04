Google Rolls Out New Security Patch For Pixel Phone Users; Check If Yours Is On The List

The first security update of the year has been released by tech giant Google for the current Pixel phones, going by the name of the January Security update. Notably, the company released the update with a number of bug fixes but no new features this time around.

Every Monday, Google releases an Android security update, but this week it was delayed because Monday was a U.S. national holiday. The update includes numerous enhancements, such as Bluetooth upgrades for Pixel phones and camera upgrades. On the Pixel phone, users can access the settings menu, select Software Updates, and download and install the update.

Here is a list of Pixel phones which are eligible for the security patch update:

1. Pixel 7 Pro

2. Pixel 7

3. Pixel 6a

4. Pixel 6 Pro

5. Pixel 6

6. Pixel 5a

7. Pixel 5

8. Pixel 4a 5G

9. Pixel 4a

However, not all the phones are available in India as Google has launched its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro recently after missing out on the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 lines in India.

Here is a list of improvements that have been claimed by Google for all the above-mentioned Pixel smartphones:

1. Audio:

Google, with the update, has added Spatial Audio with certain devices and accessories.

2. Bluetooth:

A problem that occasionally prevents pairing or reconnecting of some Bluetooth Low Energy devices or accessories has been fixed in the new update. Additionally, it resolves an issue that prevents audio from playing when connected to specific headphones or accessories and in specific situations.

3. Camera:

The camera is yet another eagerly anticipated feature that is improved. The update resolves a problem that occasionally made captured photos appear distorted or corrupted when zoomed in.

4. Display & Graphics:

The newly released security patch update also resolves a problem that sporadically prevents the display from waking up or makes it appear to be off while the device is turned on.

5. User Interface:

The update also fixes the transition between the landscape and portrait mode which will rectify the device layout when held in portrait mode or landscape mode.