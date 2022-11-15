Google Rolls Out Health Connect App For Android Users; Know What It Is?

After the tech giant Apple has rolled out itS Fitness+ app for the first time on iPhones, Google, in collaboration with Samsung, has also entered in the segment by introducing its Health Connect App. The application will now help the users to use a single platform and reduce their dependency on third-party apps as it becomes hectic to manage. The application is available on the play store.

Just like every other application, Google's Health App will allow the user to track all their fitness activities and maintain their fitness records, making it more convenient for the users. The company believes that by collaborating with Samsung, the process will be streamlined while providing users with centralised privacy controls. Users will be able to see which apps have access to the data at any given time.

With the help of this app, Android users can now sync all of their data and even receive credit for Peloton workouts in apps like Oura, MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers, and Lifesum.

According to Google, "Peloton Members will now have the option to share their workout stats across the ecosystem of apps they use to support their overall wellness, through a single integration with Health Connect."

However, the tech giant has rolled out the application recently and is in a beta testing phase. Currently, the application is available for Android users. The company has not revealed any official date for the stable release but we can expect it anytime soon.

Google in a statement said, "Health Connect is currently in beta. We are thrilled to share the product with you and are working hard to keep adding partner apps and new features".