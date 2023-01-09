Google Rolls Out Group Chat End-To-End Encryption For Its Messaging Platform, Details Inside

The California-based tech giant Google has once again made it clear that it keeps on updating its privacy and security policies by rolling out the end-to-end encryption to its group chats for Messages app users. Notably, it is in beta testing and would be soon rolled out for the users.

This came after a tech website, 9to5Google reported that the company has said, “completed the rollout of group chat end-to-end encryption for users in Open Beta" in just over a month,”. With this feature, private and secure one-on-one texts sent via Messages by Google will be encrypted so that only the sender and receiver can read them.

When communicating with another user who has activated the RCS (Rich Communication Services) chat features, the Google Messages app already offers end-to-end encryption. However, this functionality has only been available for messages sent between two individuals and not for group conversations.

According to the report, the tech giant stated that it "will be offered to some users in the open beta program over the coming weeks."

The "This chat is now end-to-end encrypted" banner will appear in group conversations, and a lock icon will appear next to the transmit button. According to the report, this will stop Google or other parties from seeing the content of users' RCS chats while they are being sent and received.

Earlier, Google said in a blog post that practically all of its services, including its Gmail service, will offer end-to-end encryption. With this, users' emails, media, attached links, and more will be private and secure for users. It included Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard i.e normal education accounts.

To safeguard the data of device backups, message backups, iCloud Drive, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and Wallet Passes, Apple also introduced its Advanced Data Protection prior to Google.