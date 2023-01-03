Google Rolls Out Full TV Controls On Home Application; Details

The Tech giant Google reportedly has begun to roll out full TV controls on its Google Home app. According to 9To5Google, users who own TVs that can support Google Assistant/Home have noticed that the Home application now provides full touch controls.

These controls include a source list, volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel, and play/pause. The controls are now accessible on the Home application, as opposed to only being available on the Nest Hub previously.

The new Google Home app's media controls instead serve Cast-enabled televisions and Google/Android TV, according to the report.

As the tech giant's Home application ramps up preview testing for its significant redesign, it was reported last month that it was making additional user interface (UI) changes. However, some users appeared to be having trouble with their current Assistant routines as a result.

The previous page's drop-down settings only allowed users to change the on or off settings for each light or switch in their home; the new page, however, allows routines to manage a variety of features of each device.

The tech giant Google is working on the platform's safety and security at the same time, and it has announced that end-to-end encrypted Gmail may soon be available to all business users. This will help these users keep their data, media, and other details safe and secure.

Google has released an illustration tool that allows users to add images in addition to this. It also included a quick crop feature to highlight the visually appealing area of the image.

The tech giant Google recently revealed that it would be working on regional languages, improved AI technology, and many new integrations, including the DigiLocker for the convenience of Indian users. This announcement was made at the Google for India event.

(With Agency Inputs)