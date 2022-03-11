New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google on Thursday began rolling out an Air Raid Alerts system for Ukraine, amid ongoing Russian advances in many parts of the country. Google's Air Raid Alert system is supposed to act as a supplement to the country’s existing air raid alert systems and will be based on the alerts provided by the government. Google has said that it will also be highlighting the Ukrainian Alarm app to Google Play users.

“Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike alerts to try to get to safety. At the request, and with the help, of the government of Ukraine, we’ve started rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine,” Google said.

Google’s Vice President of Engineering for Android Dave Burke took to Twitter and announced the decision while pointing out that the Air Raid Alert system uses the same low latency alert mechanism that the company had earlier built for earthquake alerts.

“The system starts rolling out today and will ramp up to target all Android phones in Ukraine over the next few days. Thankful to our eng/product/UX teams for racing to get to a soln in short order,” David Burke added.

Google to lable refugee-facilitating businesses

To help the increasing number of refugees in the region, Google said that it is developing ways for businesses to flag if they are providing services to refugees. “Beginning today (March 10), hotel owners in countries neighboring Ukraine can indicate on their Business Profile whether they're offering free or discounted accommodations for refugees. And local businesses can post to their Business Profile on Search and Maps to offer various services and aid to refugees from Ukraine. As we compile this information over the coming weeks, we'll make it possible for people to quickly find these places on Search and Maps,” it said.

Earlier on March 10, Google had suspended all payment-based services on Google Play Store and YouTube in Russia, including YouTube Premium, Channel Memberships, Super Chat and Merchandise. It had already stopped all advertisements in Russia on March 4.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma