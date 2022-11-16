Google Rewards $70,000 To Security Researcher Who Found Android Lock Screen Bypass Bug In Pixel Phone

Google has awarded a sum of $70,000 to a Hungary based researcher, David Schütz, who found the simple Android lock screen bypass on his own Pixel 6. Notably, the security bug lets anyone unlock the Pixel smartphone even if they do not have the password of the device.

Schutz discovered the flaw after a full day of travel during which his phone battery died. When he plugged in the charger, the phone prompted him for his SIM's PIN code, which he didn't know and left him locked out of the device. After three unsuccessful PIN code attempts, the phone then requested the SIM's PUK code, which is located on the packaging the SIM is delivered in.

After discovering the PUK code and entering it into the phone, Schutz was prompted to choose a new PIN. When he did, he noticed the lock icon had been replaced with the fingerprint icon. His fingerprint was then accepted by the phone, but it was stuck on the message "Pixel is starting". His ability to completely get around the lockscreen was discovered after more research, including hot-swapping the SIM tray.

Furthermore, the researcher stated, "The flaw allowed a physical attacker to bypass the lock screen protections (fingerprint, PIN, etc.) and gain complete access to the user's device. CVE-2022-20465 has been assigned to the vulnerability, which may affect other Android vendors as well. My patch advisory and the raw bug report I sent to Google can be found at feed.bugs.xdavidhu.me".

However, the bug has been fixed as part of a new security update in all Google Pixel phones on November 5, 2022.