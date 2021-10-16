New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to maintain people's privacy, Google has once again removed three malicious apps from its Play Store. According to the tech giant, these apps were stealing the private information and money of the users. Though the applications are no longer available over the Play Store, Google has advised people to remove these applications from their smartphones as well. According to Kaspersky -- a security firm -- these applications were using the sign-in data to access users' credit details and their personal information.



Name of the 3 dangerous applications which have been banned from the Play Store:



*Magic Photo Lab - Photo Editor



*Blender Photo Editor-Easy Photo Background Editor



*Pics Photo Motion Edit 2021



How can users protect themselves from these apps banned by Google?



The only way a user can protect their privacy from these apps is by deleting them manually from their smartphones and a user should also change their Facebook login and other passwords. Apart from that, users are advised to be extremely careful while downloading any application from the Play Store and always look for errors. A lot of time the app will look legit to the user, however, in reality, the app turns out to be fake and can steal your personal data.



Recently, the tech giant has banned 150 applications from the Play Store due to security and privacy concerns. These apps were using Gift Horse Trojan malware which can infiltrate a person’s device.



Once a user installs an app that use GriftHorse Trojan malware they will receive several pop-ups which will say that the user has won different prizes and can claim them immediately and as soon as the users click on those links, it will redirect them to a page where they have to enter their phone number for verification. However, in reality, these links will trick a user to pay for a premium SMS service that starts charging €30 (approx Rs 2,500) per month

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen