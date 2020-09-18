Digital payments behemoth Paytm was Friday removed from Google Playstore for allegedly facilitating online gambling and sports betting. In a statement, Google said that Paytm was allowing users to play online games, which were against the internet giant's gambling policy.

"We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumer to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies," said Google on its blog.

Google also said that as per the process, it notifies the developer about the violation before removing the app from the Playstore. In case of repeated violations, Google can also terminate the developer's Google Play account.

"When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently," said Google India.

Paytm's main app was not visible on Playstore, while its other apps like Paytm for Business, Paytm Mall and Paytm Insider appeared when searched on Google Playstore. So far, Paytm has not reacted to Google's punishment over the alleged violation of the latter's gambling policy.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma