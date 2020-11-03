Google has removed 17 applications from the Google Play Store which were allegedly stealing users' data from their device. Read on to know the complete list of these apps.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Google has removed 17 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store. These apps are accused of data theft of the users. To keep the data safe of users, Google has removed these applications from its official Play Store. However, the mobile users who have already installed these apps, they will have to remove these dangerous apps from the mobiles themselves. Google has removed some popular applications from the Play Store including malware from the Joker Group. Malware is one of the most advanced software of Joker Group. It is recommended to uninstall these applications immediately from your device. According to reports, these apps have been downloaded about 1.2 million times.

Viral Gandhi, a security researcher at cloud security company Zscaler, said that this malware is designed to steal SMS, contacts and information from user's device. It also allows many Premium Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) sign-ups without users' permission. He revealed that the company found the third case of cheating from Joker Malware. Last, month Google had removed seven dangerous applications from its play store.

After the Government of India's strict rules of the use of foreign software and applications, the companies are also getting serious. From time to time, Google updates its system and flush out all faulty applications. According to Google, it is very challenging to remove these dangerous apps and the users should be careful while installing such apps. The users should the applications which ask for too much information at the time of Installation.

Applications removed from Google Play Store

All Good PDF Scanner

Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

Tangram App Lock

Direct messenger

Private SMS

One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

Style Photo Collage

Meticulous scanner

Desire Translate

Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus

Care message

Part Message

Blue scanner

Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

Posted By: Srishti Goel