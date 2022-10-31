Google Releases Chrome OS 107 With 'Save Desk For Later' Feature | Details

Google has released a new update for its Chrome Web Browser which includes all new features and improved user experience. As per a report by 9to5Google, the new update comes with two new features including the Save desk for later feature.

Using the button above the left-most window, users can instantly "Save desk for later" from the overview screen just by clicking. After the click, the user will be redirected to the "Saved for later" panel, which can be reached from the right side of the "New desk" screen.

According to a report, users will also get to see a list of open favicons, name them, and see when they were created. The desk will be launched and restored quickly upon tapping, it added. Also, the new update will help the users to open and close the tabs more conveniently. Adding on to that, the users will also get an Undo button for the users who closes the tab mistakenly.

According to 9to5 Google, Users can access "accent letters" by just long pressing on the virtual keyboard. Users will be able to do the same on Chrome OS 107 by holding down on physical keys. If that doesn't work, users may need to enable it manually.

It has been quite a busy quarter for the tech giant Google as it has launched its all-new flagship Pixel series, Google Watch, and teased the Google Tab along with some accessories in its Made By Google Event.