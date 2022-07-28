Google Play Store Turns 10: Top 10 Indian Apps Of The Last Decade

Google's Play Store recently launched its brand new logo as it celebrated its ten-year anniversary. The app which is used by “more than 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries” was introduced in 2012 and has evolved into a much bigger platform than just an app market.

Additionally, it also released a list of the most popular apps of the last 10 years in India.

From social networking apps like Whatsapp, to Over the top (OTT) platforms like MX Player, here is a list of the top 10 apps of the last decade.

Whatsapp:

Seeing Whatsapp on the list is no big surprise. The instant messaging tool is the choice of everyone using an Android smartphone. Whatsapp too has evolved a lot in these ten years. From sending messages to sending money, the app has never disappointed its users.

ShareChat:

The Indian-originated social media networking service allows its users to share and view videos, images, GIFs, songs, and much more in 15 different Indian languages.

JioSaavn:

Saavn which changed into JioSaavn after the service came under Reliance Jio’s wing, offers unlimited music to those having an internet connection. The app also allows its users to set a caller tune if they have a Jio sim card.

MX Player:

MX Player is an Indian video streaming platform, developed by MX Media & Entertainment. It was initially launched as a video player app in July 2011 but was later re-launched as an OTT platform in 2019.

Disney + Hotstar :

Disney + Hotstar kicked off as simply Hotstar. The Star-network app didn't just confine to the boundaries set by the TV schedule but also offered its users their favourite shows like Game of Thrones, leading to a quick rise in its user base.

Amazon India:

The app made the term e-commerce a widely known term in India with people finding out many conveniences and perks of online shopping.

Flipkart:

Similar to Amazon, Flipcart was also an important addition to the increasing e-commerce apps. However, apart from fashion apparel and books, it also included phones, electronics, furniture, and much more.

Truecaller:

The app didn't take much time to add its name to the race of popular apps in India. The app, found on almost all phones, allows its users to know who has been calling as soon as their phone rings, even when they don't have the number saved.

Paytm:

The app introduced the online payment mode, way before than GooglePay or PhonePe. India’s own feature-packed digital wallet service allows its users to transfer an amount of money from their bank accounts to a digital “wallet” which could then be used to recharge mobile phones, book train tickets, or pay electricity bills.

PhonePe:

PhonePe was another digital payment platform that offered similar services to Paytm. Additionally, the app also offered rewards to the users for making transactions. The rewards include cashback, and different vouchers or coupons.