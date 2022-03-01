New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google recently launched its Play Pass program in India which opened to generous fanfare from Indian people, mostly from the gaming community. The Google Play Pass is a digital amenity offered by Google under which a range of benefits are at display for paid applications on Play Store. Google says the service will not only benefit users, but also Indian developers will get a “new avenue to expand their global user base and unlock new revenue streams.”

Google Play Pass: What are the costs?

The Google Play Pass costs Rs 99 per month. Annually, it costs Rs 899 and comes with a range of perks for a number of paid applications on Google Play.

Google Play Pass: Perks and benefits

Google Play Pass offers an advertisement free as well as purchase free experience on a curated collection of over one thousand ‘high quality’ applications across multiple categories. These games are from developers across 59 countries. The premium titles include ‘Monument Valley’, ‘Jungle Adventures’ and ‘World Cricket Battle’.

The Google Play Pass includes the applications like Unit Converter and AudioLab among others.

Google Play Pass is available on Android 4.4 and above. However, the users must update the Play Store to version 16.6.25.

Can you share your Google Play Pass with family members?

You can share Google Play Pass with Google Family Group. The Google Family Group manager can share their Play Pass with up to five other family members who are part of the group.

How to buy Google Play Pass?

Google Play Pass can be purchased by going to the Google Play Store and heading to the profile icon on the top right. Here, select the ‘Play Pass’ option and follow the instructions to complete your payment.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma