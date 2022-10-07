Google Pixel Watch Vs Apple Watch 8: Which One Is Better?

Google launched its Google Pixel Watch yesterday during the ‘Made by Google’ event. The watch has an impressive design with a good set of features at the price it has been offered. Google has offered its first smartwatch with 3-D domed shape hiding bezels and some part of the strap.

On the other hand, Google in the event mentioned it is going to focus on recyclable material, hence offering its strap made up of recyclable yarns. Also, it offers 32 GB onboard storage and comes in a collaboration with Fitbit for better accuracy and precise results of the workouts. But it is only going to work with Android devices.

Unlike the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, it is not going to be launched in India anytime soon but still here’s a comparison of the new Google Pixel Watch with the Apple Watch 8, if you just wanted to read.

Specifications:

These watches can be compared on different notes, here is what we know so far:



Screen:

The Google Pixel Watch comes with a dimension of 41 mm along with an Always-on AMOLED display placed as a 3D-shaped glass with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a 320 PPI with DC-P3 color and the brightness can boost up to 1,000 Nits, whereas the Apple Watch 8 is bigger as it offers 45 mm. The Apple Watch 8 has a resolution of 396 x 484 pixels and an Always-on Retina LTPO OLED display.



Connectivity:

The Google Pixel Watch is only available for Android users, that too for 8.0 and above. On the other hand, the Apple Watch 8 needs iOS 8 or above to connect to the device. Google Pixel Watch is offered with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and UMTS2 whereas the Apple Watch 8 comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and LTE (GPS + Cellular model only).

Battery:

The Google Pixel Watch sports a 24-hour lithium-ion battery which takes 80 minutes to fully charge. On the other hand, Apple Watch 8 has an 18-hour lithium-ion battery (36 hours in Low Power mode) which takes 120 minutes to fully charge.



Features:

The Google Pixel Watch Compass, altimeter, blood oxygen sensor, multipurpose electrical sensor, optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and ambient light sensor. It is also water resistant for up to 5 atm. Also, it comes in collaboration with Fitbit and has 6 month premium membership. The users will have access to built-in GPS, Google Home App, Youtube Music, Google Photos for custom watch faces, turn-by-turn direction alerts by Google Maps, voice commands to send messages, setting the timer, or call and so much more.

On the other hand, Watch 8 comes with GPS, altimeter, blood oxygen, optical heart sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body temperature sensor, and high-G accelerometer along with an IP6X dust-resistant, water-resistant rating for up to 50 meters.



Price:

The Apple Watch 8 is available in the Indian Market starting from Rs 45,000. On the other hand, Google has recently announced its Google Pixel Watch for $349 and $399 respectively.



Our Opinion:

Both watches have a good set of features that can help their users in different ways. If you own Android then consider the Google Watch or else the Apple Watch. If you want more accurate workout results then you can consider the Google Watch (Fitbit) and if you are looking for a dedicated Women Fitness Mode, go for Apple Watch. Both the watches are decent and feature-loaded as per the price is concerned.