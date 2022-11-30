Google Pixel 7A Renders Leaked Ahead Of Launch; What To Expect From Google's Mid-Range Smartphone

This fall is proving out to be super busy for the tech giant Google. The company has rolled out many updates, launched the new flagship, smartwatches and more during this season. Well this is not it, Google is now planning to introduce the budget variant of the recently launched flagship Pixel 7 series. The phone will be a successor of Pixel 6a and will be called Pixel 7a.

As per the high resolution renders shared by the Smartprix, the Pixel 7a shares the design from its elder sibling Pixel 7 series. It can be seen that the smartphone will feature a rectangular strip on which the camera is placed. In terms of front design, the phone consists of a punch hole camera along with some thick bezels and a sharp screen.

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Google Pixel 7a Expected Specifications:

According to the reports floating online, the Pixel 7a could feature a screen size of over 6 inch and it will be a FHD+ AMOLED display along with a 120 Hz refresh rate panel. The phone is said to be powered by Tensor G2 chipset, the all new chipset introduced by Google for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. In terms of optics, the phone is tipped to launch with flagship quality dual camera setup including a primary shooter and ultra wide lens. The reports suggest that the phone could support wireless charging this time.

However, the exact specifications and features of the phone have not been disclosed as of now.

On the other hand Google Pixel 6a has seen a decent response in the Indian market and is the current budget smartphone offered by Google in India.

The Google Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that supports a common 60Hz refresh rate. Tensor chipset, 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB of storage power the device.

The Pixel 6a has a dual-camera system with a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. A selfie-friendly 8-megapixel sensor is located on the front.