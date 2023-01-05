Google Pixel 7a Could Make Its Debut With Higher Refresh Rate, Telephoto Lens In 2023: Reports

Following the overwhelming success of the recently released Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google is reportedly planning to release the Pixel 7a, but not anytime soon in India.

According to reports, the renders and specifications of Google Pixel 7a have been leaked online, and according to tipster Mukul Sharma, Google may release the phone in 2023. The Pixel 6a has only recently entered the market, implying that the tech giant may release the phone a bit later in India.

This happened after a hands-on video that is typically shot for Google’s annual event surfaced online and revealed some information about the phone.

Pixel 7a Expected Specifications, Price:

The phone is said to be using the Tensor G2 processor, the one which powers the current flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Reportedly, the Pixel 7a can be introduced with the same design as its predecessor along with a ceramic body (clearly seen in the video). Additionally, this phone could feature a higher refresh rate than any other smartphone and is tipped to have a 90 Hz refresh rate panel.

In terms of camera sensors, it is expected that the Pixel A series would get its first telephoto sensor along with a flagship primary camera. On the other hand, expectations from the phone are pretty high as the Pixel 6a was arguably the best camera phone of 2022, especially for portraits.

So all in all, with the refresh rate, telephoto lens, and more, it can be said that the phone is a good upgrade from its predecessor in terms of add-ons. However, it is also expected that Google may also unveil the phone with more surprise add-ons.

Additionally, the phone is rumoured to support wireless charging and could achieve an IP68 rating in terms of water resistance.

When Will Pixel 7a Launch In India?

The tech giant will hold its annual event in May, and it is highly likely that the company will reveal the Pixel 7a ahead of its significant global launch. In addition to this, Google may release the phone for Indian customers a little bit later than it does for customers in other parts of the world.