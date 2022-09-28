Google Pixel 7 Series Design And Colour Options Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Pixel 7 series, an upcoming flagship is all set to penetrate the Indian market and will be introduced during the ‘Made By Google' event which is going to be held on October 6, 2022. Ahead of its launch a known tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed some of the renders of the phone.

Just like its predecessor, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones can be seen with a hole punch display. The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are already confirmed to feature the new Tensor G2 SoC.

One can easily see a horizontally aligned back camera setup with a LED flash which resembles the Pixel 6. However, it is seen that the bezels on the phone have been reduced and all the function keys are placed at the right of the smartphone.

Talking about the colours, the leak hints toward the white, black, and mint shades, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is in black, white, and hazel shades.

The company will be hosting the ‘Made By Google’ launch event on October 6 at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time. In an official video, the company has teased both the phones and a Google Pixel Watch as well.

Specifications:

There have been multiple leaks of specifications. It is believed that the Pixel 7 will come up with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate display, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is claimed to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pixel 7 Pro is supposed to be sold in a 12 GB Ram variant. Talking about the storage, they both are expected to launch with 128GB and 256GB storage options.