Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which One Is Better?

Along with iOS, there is a huge audience for the android market as well. Be it affordable smartphones or flagship smartphones, android users are privileged to use features like instant app downloads, seamless operating system updates, access to internal storage over USB, installing custom ROMs, root access, and much more. However, only flagship android phones get more attention and consideration.

With the launch of the Google Pixel 7 series, it has become more difficult to choose which Android flagship phone is better in terms of processor, camera, display, and other features. Notably, Samsung unveiled its flagship S22 series back in February and Google was very inconsistent with their devices but launched the Pixel 7 series last month.

If you are someone who is getting a question in your head about which phone is better, here is a comparison that will help you make your decision.

Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display And Design:

The recently launched Pixel 7 Pro is offered with a metal frame and Gorilla Glass Victus protection for both front and rear. However, the three colour options make it more interesting. Talking about the display, it gets a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ screen which is 25% brighter than its predecessor. Also, it is offered with a variable refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz.

On the other hand, Samsung S22 Ultra with S-Pen is itself a surprise for android lovers. The design looks similar to the Galaxy Note as it has a rectangular design with curved sides. Just like Samsung always does, it has placed multiple cameras in the top left corner at the rear.

Talking about the display, the Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a 6.8 QHD+ curved AMOLED screen which stands smoother, brighter, and sharper with colours. It also gets a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate which makes everything faster and smoother.

Hardware And Camera:

Both Google Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra get 5,000mAh batteries. However the Samsung S22 Ultra has a screen time of up to 7 hours but on the other hand with the low features of Tensor G2, Pixel 7 Pro wins the round as it has a good screen time and can have a screen time of up to 72 hours if used on power saver mode.

Both phones support fast and wireless charging. S22 Ultra gets a lead with 45W fast charging. On the other hand, Pixel gets 23W charging and should give you 50% in 30 minutes.

Talking about the optics, both phones are impressive again. The S22 Ultra sports 108MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. Along with the rear setup, it also gets a 40 MP front-facing camera for best-in-class selfies and videos.

On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro has not changed much. It gets a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4.8x optical zoom. In the front, it features a 10.8MP unit to cover your selfie and face recognition.

Talking about the processor and UI, Google Pixel holds a massive lead as it gets the all-new Android 13 with Google's new Tensor G2 processor. Talking about the S22 Ultra, it features Android 12 with a Snapdragon 8 generation 1 5G processor.

Price:

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 and is available in 3 colours- Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel. Talking about the S22 Ultra, it is a bit expensive and priced at Rs 99,999. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. Also available in limited editions such as graphite, sky blue, and eye-catching red

Our Opinion:

If you are someone who has no budget constraints, you should definitely opt for S22 Ultra as it offers much better statistics as compared to the Pixel 7 Pro. However, after looking at the price segment at which Google is offering these flagship models, it can be a good choice as well.