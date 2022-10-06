Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro And Pixel Watch To Be Launched Today; Check Expected Prices Here

Google is going to launch it's Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro globally including in India in its ‘Made by 'Google event today. Not only limited to the new flagship smartphones but the tech giant is also supposed to launch its Pixel Watch in the event as well along with some new hardware which includes the Nest doorbell and Nest bulb as well. It has already been teased in multiple videos a day ahead of the launch.

The tech giant is going to launch yet another flagship series after a gap of 3 years. The last flagships which debuted in India were Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL. Furthermore, the company has also presented the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 6a in order to retain the attention of the Indian market. Here’s how you can watch the event live.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Expected Price:

According to a report by WinFuture, the price of the Google Pixel 7 will start from 649 EUR (about 52,000 Rs). The Pixel 7 Pro is said to be priced at 899 EUR (about 73,000 Rs). However, the previous statistics show that smartphones will be priced a bit higher than the above-mentioned price conversions for obvious reasons.



Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pre-Orders And Offers:

The tech giant announced that customers who are pre-ordering Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be able to purchase Buds-A Series TWS earphones at Rs. 5,999 ( original MRP Rs. 9,999) on Flipkart. Customers can even opt for Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker at Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 7,999). The coupons for these offers can be availed after the delivery of these phones.

Google Pixel Watch Expected Price:

According to some reports, the Google Pixel Watch is rumoured to be between Rs. 28,000 to Rs 32,000. The watch is set to have features like ECG tracking, sleep monitoring, heart rate, and an Emergency mode. The smartwatch is likely to come with a six-month subscription to Fitbit Premium. Google is also expected to launch the watch with multiple colour options.