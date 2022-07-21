Google Pixel 6A Launched In India; Check Price, Features And Specification Here

The all-new google A-series smartphone has finally hit the market today (July 21). As a part of the global launch of the smartphone, the tech giant is introducing its Google-Pixel 6a in India. This phone will mark the first chip designed by the company Google as the device is powered by the Google Tensor chip. With the help of this chip, the smartphone becomes super fast and responsive. Also to mention, the smartphone has industry-leading security from the Titan M2™ chip, Pixel’s adaptive battery that can last over 24 hours 2, and advanced camera features such as Magic Eraser and Night Sight.

Starting today, the Google Pixel 6a can be pre-ordered at a starting price of ₹39,9991 (MRP ₹43,999) in India. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India, July 28 onwards.

Launch offers for Google’s Pixel 6a in India include:

Instant discount of ₹4,000 on Axis Bank Cards and EMI. This is a limited period offer. T&C apply. Rs.6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or ₹2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone. Limited period offer.

Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 available at ₹4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a. Limited period offer. Pixel 6a comes with a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One. T&C apply

From exceptional camera features to speech recognition to security you can trust, the Pixel 6a comes with powerful features — thanks to Google Tensor. Pixel 6a includes a dual rear camera setup – the main lens and an ultrawide lens1. The camera is built to be versatile and adapt to your needs with features and technologies such as Night Sight, which makes low-light photography a breeze, Magic Eraser in Google Photos that makes distractions disappear, and Real Tone, which authentically represents all skin tones. Pixel’s interface, Material You, also enables you to extensively personalise the look and feel of your phone.

Pixel 6a comes with highly accurate speech recognition features including Recorder, Live Caption, and Live Translate. It also comes with an Adaptive Battery that can last over 24 hours2 and up to 72 hours 4 when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode — a first for Pixel phones. Pixel 6a is built with an extra layer of hardware security in Google Tensor, which works with the Titan M2™ security chip to give you the peace of mind that your sensitive data is safe.

In India, Pixel 6a is available in two classic, yet modern colours - Charcoal and Chalk. The smartphone will be available in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Pixel 6a will receive five years of security updates, alongside the latest features and updates, introduced by Google. Pixel 6a will also be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.

Google is also expanding its earbuds offerings with Pixel Buds Pro, a perfect companion to the Pixel phone. Pixel Buds Pro will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India starting July 28, at an MRP of Rs 19,990. These premium earbuds create a quiet foundation so your music can shine. Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal™ adapts to your unique ear shape, and the earbuds fit in your ear canal to maximize the amount of noise blocked. Pixel Buds Pro brings full and rich sound at any level with Volume EQ6, dynamically adapting to your listening volume and making subtle tweaks to the frequency curve.

Use Transparency mode for the moments when you don’t want to be fully immersed, like when running or crossing streets. Pixel Buds Pro processes a wide range of frequencies with low latency to keep the audio sounding natural and in sync. Pixel Buds Pro charges wirelessly and gives you up to 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on.5

Google unveiled the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro earlier this year at I/O as part of its hardware portfolio announcements.

1. Inclusive of INR 4000 discount with Axis Bank cards

2. Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data and standby, and use of other features. Average battery life during testing was approximately 29 hours. Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Battery testing conducted in California in early 2022 on pre#2;production hardware and software, using default settings. Battery testing conducted using Sub-6 GHz non-standalone 5G

(ENDC) connectivity. Actual battery life may be lower.

3. The Google One and YouTube Premium 3-month trial offers are available to eligible users with the purchase of Pixel 6a. Offer expires December 15, 2023 at 11:59pm PT. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. See www.youtube.com/premium/restrictions and https://one.google.com/ offer/terms-and-conditions/pixel6a

for more details.

4. Estimated battery life based on testing using a mix of talk, data and standby, and use of limited other features that are default in Extreme Battery Saver mode (which disables various features including 5G connectivity). Battery testing conducted on a major operator network. Battery testing conducted in California in early 2022 on pre production hardware and software using default settings, except that Extreme Battery Saver mode was enabled. Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Actual battery life may be lower.



5 All listening times are approximate and were measured using music playback with pre-production hardware and software, with fully charged Pixel Buds Pro and case, and other features disabled. Use of other features will decrease battery life. Battery life depends on device, features enabled, usage, environment, and many other factors. Actual battery life may be lower.

6 To prevent possible hearing damage, avoid listening at high volume for prolonged periods of time