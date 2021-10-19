New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google is all set to raise the curtains from its latest smartphones Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro today, October 19 in the Google Fall event. The new phones will be the first that will be powered by Company's own Tensor chipset.

At the launch, alongside the upgraded Google Pixel series, the tech giant is also expected to launch the Pixel Stand 2 wireless charger, which could be priced at Rs 6,000.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro Launch: Live Stream Details

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Launch will be launched in a virtual event today. The event will be live-streamed at 10:30 pm IST. The event will be live-streamed via Google’s official YouTube account and the tech giant has also created a dedicated event page, you can catch the live event there too.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Specifications, Expected Price

Both the smartphones will be powered by a Tenor chipset and will be paired with Titan M2 security chip. Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are likely to receive four major Android OS updates and five years of security patches.

Google Pixel 6 may offer a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 8GB of RAM and a max 256GB internal storage. The smartphone may offer a 50 MP rear camera and an 8Mp front camera with 4,614 mAh battery power. Google Pixel 6 could come with a launch price of Rs 56,200 in India. The Pixel 6 is likely to come in three colors, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black.

Google Pixel 6 Pro is likely to offer a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with support for variable refresh rates, ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. The standard model could launch with a 6.4-inch OLED display. Pixel 6 Pro, can be priced at Rs 77,900 in India. The Pixel 6 Pro might come in Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black color options.

It is also rumored that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a unique Magic Eraser feature that will allow you to remove people and other unwanted objects from an image.

Posted By: Ashita Singh