New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google is all set to launch its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones in India in October this year. Though the company has not revealed the specifications of its upcoming smartphones, the key specifications of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been leaked ahead of their official launch.



According to a report, the smartphones will offer a battery share (reverse wireless charging) and ultra-wideband support. The report also said that Pixel 6 Pro will have a display panel with a resolution of 1,440x3,120 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.



Besides this, the smartphone is expected to come with a preinstalled digital car key application that will help users to unlock their car with the help of their smartphone using NFC or ultra-wideband support (UWB).



Talking about the camera specification, then the pro model of the smartphone is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup having a 50MP Samsung GN1 primary sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP Sony IMX586 telephoto snapper with 4x optical zoom support. The phone will have a 12 MP Sony IMX663 front-facing camera for taking selfies and making video calls.



Apart from this, the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a decent battery life as it will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired and 23W wireless fast-charging support. The device will offer Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port for connectivity.

