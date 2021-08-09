The Pixel 5a could launch on August 26 and is expected to be priced not farther from Google Pixel 4a pricing, which starts from ₹29,999 onwards.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Alphabet-owned Google is likely to release its much awaited Pixel 5a smartphone by the end of this month. The price of Google Pixel 5a has also been outed through some credible inputs from insiders. A successor to Google Pixel 4a, the Google Pixel 5a smartphone is expected to sport a design similar to its predecessor.

Here's everything else you need to know:

The smartphone could include a 6.4-inch display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

The report in Frontpage Tech claims that Pixel 5a would come with a camera setup similar to the one in Pixel 5. That is, Pixel 5a could sport a dual rear camera setup, with a 12.2MP primary shooter and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor.

The report adds that the device is expected to come with 6GB of RAM and an IP67-certified build that would be available in Black colour option. The Pixel 5a is likely to come up with a 4,650mAh battery.

The report further suggests that for the US market, Google Pixel 5a is expected to be priced at $450 (₹33,400). This means that for Indian market, even after import and distribution costs, the Google Pixel 5a is least likely to go beyond ₹37,000-₹38,000 ballpark. Going forward, the smartphone if pitched and marketed well, may come up as a challenger to the OnePlus dominance in this particular price segment.

An official confirmation from Google is yet to come on the launch, pricing and specifications of Google Pixel 5a.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma