Google Pixel 5 will have a 4,000 mAh battery, reports have suggested, adding that it will have a 90Hz display.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google Pixel 5 will likely be launched in September this year and the fans and tech-savvy people are quite excited about its launch. Though the company has not revealed any of the specifications of the smartphone, it looks like Pixel 5’s details have been leaked online again.

Google Pixel 5 features and specifications:

Google Pixel 5 will reportedly have an 8 GB RAM with storage up to 128 GB and its 4G version will likely run on Snapdragon 730G SoC processor while the 5G version will probably work on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The smartphone will also have a 4,000 mAh battery, reports have suggested, adding that it will have a 90Hz display. Reports say that Google 5’s screen resolution could be Full HD+ for both, adding that Google Pixel 5 will come with 15W Qi wireless charging support, as well as 5W reverse wireless charging.

For photography lovers, the Google Pixel 5 will sport a dual square-like camera module which will be a combination of regular (wide) and ultrawide angle cameras. If you are more interested in selfies, then there is a piece of good news for you as the Google Pixel 5 will have an 8MP Sony IMX355 front camera.

The Google Pixel 5 will also have a physical fingerprint scanner on its back, said a report by xdadevelopers while adding that it will have a plastic back.

Google Pixel 5 Price:

According to a report by NDTV, Google Pixel 5 will be priced at USD 699 or Rs 52,200. “According to the information I have been provided...Google Pixel 5 expected to come in only XL variant with 765G variant priced at $699,” NDTV quoted a Twitter user as saying.

However, the company is yet to make an official announcement on the official price of the smartphone.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma