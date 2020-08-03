The Google Pixel 4a is a sequel to last year’s Pixel 3a and is a budget-friendly smartphone.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: People across India are busy with the celebrations of Raksha Bandha today to celebrate the bond of a brother and sister. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers’ hand and exchange gifts. However, sometimes we might get confused about what to gift to our siblings. Though you need to not worry if your sibling is a tech lover as Google is going to launch it Pixel 4a today.

According to the company, the Google Pixel 4a will be launched on Monday on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Google Pixel 4a is a sequel to last year’s Pixel 3a and is a budget-friendly smartphone.

Here’s all you need to know about Google Pixel 4a:

When will Google Pixel 4a be launched?

Google Pixel 4a will be launched on Monday on Raksha Bandhan. The company, however, has provided the exact timings for the launch of the Pixel 4a. However, it is expected that the company will launch it in the evening in India.

What will be the expected price for Pixel 4a?

It is expected that the Google Pixel 4a will be a budget-friendly smartphone. According to several media reports, it will cost around Rs. 22,400 for 64 GB storage and 26,100 for 128 GB storage.

What about the specifications of Google Pixel 4a?

As per reports, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to run on stock Android 10 and will have a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display. It is expected that the Pixel 4a will come with 64 and 128 GB storage and have a 12.2-megapixel camera sensor at the back. There’s also a piece of good news for the selfie lovers as Google Pixel 4a will have an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Speaking about battery performance, Google Pixel 4a will have a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. As per reports, the Google Pixel 4a will also have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC which will be paired up with 6 GB RAM. It will also carry a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Three models expected:

As per media reports, the Google Pixel 4a will have three models -- 4G LTE-variant and two 5G models. However, it is expected that in India, the company will launch only the 4G model.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma