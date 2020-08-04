While the phone is already available for pre-orders in the US, Google Pixel 4a will be launched in India in October.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Google Pixel 4a India launch: After multiple delays, Google on Monday finally unveiled its new Pixel 4a smartphone. The Google Pixel 4a is an upgrade of Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, which were launched last year. While the phone is already available for pre-orders in the US, Google Pixel 4a will be launched in India in October. However, Google has not announced any launch date yet, but the phone will go on sale via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 4a India price:

Pixel 4a is in the series of Google's affordable smartphones. Pixel 4a will come in just one storage variant - 6GB + 128GB. The phone is priced at USD 349 (around Rs. 26, 200) in the US. While Google has not yet revealed the price details of Pixel 4a Indian edition, it is likely to be around the US prices.

Google Pixel 4a key specifications:

The Pixel 4a has a 5.81" full-screen display with a transmissive hole. The phone will be powered by the 3140 mAh battery. It will run on a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7304 processor. The Pixel 4a has a 12.2 MP dual-pixel front camera with, 1.4 μm pixel width and auto-focus feature.

The front camera is 8 MP and comes with a fixed focus feature. It shoots videos at 1080p in 30, 60 and 120 frames per second. The phone supports single nano sim and type C USB cable. As far as security and operating software updates are concerned, Pixel 4a will have the latest Android 10+ new Google Assistant with Lens11.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma