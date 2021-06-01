Google had announced last year in November that it would discontinue its unlimited free storage option for pictures on Google Photos starting from June 1, 2021. Read on to know the details

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google Photos which until now used to offer unlimited storage space for pictures for free has now changed its policy. Yes, the photo storing service of the global giant Google has stated that now it will only offer 15GB of free space per user.

And if anyone requires more space, they will need to pay for it. But if you have already uploaded your photos and videos to Google Photos before the deadline then it won't count towards the new 15GB limit and your data will be safe. Yes, as per reports, if as a user you have stored all your precious memories already then it's good news for you that you may not need to pay extra for the Google One subscription for those very photos.

Paid subscription

The change in policy won't be applicable for those who own a Pixel 2 or later, XDA Developers reported. As the Pixel phone users will continue to get unlimited free photo space on Google Photos. The users who are not using a Pixel phone will have to get a Google One subscription to get access to extra space. And the payment amount of the subscription starts at:

100GB for Rs 130 per month and Rs 1,300 per year.

200GB plan costs Rs 210 per month.

2 TB at Rs 650 per month.

10 TB which is Rs 3,250 per month.

20 TB at Rs 6,500 per month.

30 TB at Rs 9,750 per month.

Other alternate photo storing options

Microsoft Onedrive

It provides free for up to 5GB of storage. And post that the plan for subscription for 10GB storage starts at Rs 130.

Amazon Photos

This service also provides free media storage of 5GB before charging any amount.

Apple Photos

Here also the free storage is limited upto 5GB.

Dropbox

This photo service only provides 2GB of free space for storage and after that its plan starts from almost Rs 720.

