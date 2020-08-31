New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google Pay is planning to add a tokenised debit and credit card payment feature through the app. According to the reports, Google Pay has added more users on trial to roll out this feature, after the announcement being made in the 2019 conference. This feature will allow the users a totally new experience of digital payment. This feature will allow the user to make payments directly through their financial cards via NCP equipped smartphone.

This application will allow the user to register their mobile phones with the eligible Wi-Fi card that will make digital payments directly from the debit and credit cards. According to Google Pay, this method will be safer and secured and there will be fewer chances of fraud. However, Google did not comment on the launch of this feature yet, they informed that the trial is being worked on. It seemed that the company is working on the model and progress has been made.

Google Pay allows the user to make google money and UPI ID’s payment through the banks so far. But, soon the application will add tokenized payment mode. According to the reports, once the user will register through their Wi-Fi card on the app, then, the users can easily make payments from their NCP equipped smartphones. It will be a single tap procedure at NFC enabled point of sale. Reports said that the limited credit and debit cardholders will be allowed to use this payment mode because there are only a few banks involved in the process. However, soon the process will begin, other bank users will also be able to use this feature. As of now, only VISA debit card and credit card users from Axis Bank and Bank of India are eligible to use this feature.

Posted By: Srishti Goel