Google Meet Users To Get Auto-Framing, Voice Transcription And More In Major Feature Update

Aiming to enhance the user experience if the tech giant is all set to take out an update for its ’Google Meet’. The video calling platform is soon to get features like transcriptions, automatic framing, and much more in a new update which can be launched by the start of next month.

Transcribe Speech During Calls:

Now taking notes in a meeting will not be required as Google is soon launching a transcribe feature that will let users transcribe the Google Meet call into a Google document. In a recent blog post by the company, it mentioned the transcribed file (only in the English language) would be saved in the name of ‘Meet Recordings’ in the google drive of the meeting’s host.

Talking about the availability, as of now it is available for meetings with 200 or less than 200 invites along with a host, co-host, or any transcript initiator. The document will get attached to the google calendar invite for the meeting automatically.

If the meeting has more than 200 invites, the transcript will only be shared with the meeting organiser/organisers, host, and co-hosts. Here also the transcription will get attached to the calendar invite. The feature is set to roll out on October 24, 2022.

Automatic Framing:

The second on the list is an automatic framing feature which will ensure that everyone present at the meeting looks equally visible in the frame. It will adjust the frame even before joining the meeting but on the condition that there should be no motion distractions.

However, the users will get an option to manually reframe the screen at any time just by going to the settings. The feature will be out on November 2, 2022.

Meeting Participants In Room Can Join The Breakout Room:

Just like offices, a meeting host will be able to assign conference rooms to breakout rooms with this feature. With this feature, the tech giant aims to enhance collaborative working sessions irrespective of where the participants are sitting in the world.

The company also said it will be enabled by default for meeting organisers when meeting attendees join from the meeting room.