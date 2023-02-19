Google Meet Introduces 360-Degree Video Backgrounds For Smartphone App

GOOGLE has unveiled its new 360-degree video backgrounds on the video calling platform Meet on mobile. The new feature is available for both iPhones and Android devices on Google Meet.

In a Workspace Updates blog, the company said, "Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds." Backgrounds for this feature range from a beach to a temple. The company is expected to expand its portfolio in future.

The virtual background will change according to the location of the handset. To deliver this feature, Meet will use the smartphone's gyroscope, Google wrote in a blog. This feature will be of use to people who participate in video calls on the move.

The user will have to sign in through Google Account. Both workspace and personal users will be able to access the feature.

Furthermore, it also introduced an update through which the developers will be able to include interactive widgets in Chat app cards that can be posted to the Chat stream. The widgets include dropdowns, checkboxes and radio buttons.

Users will also be modify info sent through Chat apps. These include changing the due date, selecting, and deselecting the assignee on the task card.

In the week gone by, the company also added a feature that allows users to retain captions in recorded meetings. The recorded caption will be helpful to readers who wish to read live captions in recorded calls.

