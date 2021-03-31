The initiative has been introduced to make an effort to control climate change. The feature will be implemented by the end of 2021 in US and later in other countries. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: We all are sick and tired of getting stuck in traffic for long hours and also dealing with pollution which is a great contributor to climate change. However, now Google Maps seems to have come to the rescue. Yes, apart from just directing the users, the new feature of the app will now suggest routes which have lower pollution levels too. The directions will be based on the factors like traffic, slopes and more.

As per Google, one of the interesting things about the new update would be that the default mode will show 'eco-friendly- routes until the user changes the settings. It will also have a feature for the user to see and compare the pollution levels.

The director of product at Google, Russell Dicker on Monday said, "What we are seeing is for around half of routes, we are able to find an option more eco-friendly with minimal or no time-cost tradeoff."

In the near future, the Google Maps will let the app users to check out the car, bike, public transport and other travelling choices in the same section, unlike earlier times when people had to switch to different options.

As per the technical giant, the whole functioning of the new feature has been based on the data of US government's National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL). Meanwhile, the road map data is derived from its satellite images.

In the upcoming months, the app will start suggesting the eco-friendly routes to drivers where some vehicles are not allowed in the countries such as Germany, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal