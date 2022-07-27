Google Maps Street View: What Is Street View Car And How It Works

Google Maps on Wednesday introduced its new street view service in ten cities of India including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

Meanwhile, a new Street View Camera was also unveiled by Google in May this year as Google Street View celebrated its 15th anniversary.

What Is Google's Street View Camera?

The company, in addition to the Google Street View car and trekker, introduced a new camera that has a weight of less than 15 pounds. It is as same as the size of a house cat and can easily be carried anywhere. Additionally, it can fit on any car which has a roof rack and can be operated from a mobile device.

What Is Street View Car?

Google with the help of Street View cars collects street imagery. Each car is equipped with nine cameras that capture the picture from every possible point. Each car has its own photo processing center and lidar sensors that use laser beams in order to measure the accurate distance, Once the photos are collected by Google, it uses a technique called photogrammetry to align and stitch together a single set of images.

Apart from this, there is also the Street View trekker, a backpack that collects imagery from places where driving isn’t possible. These trekkers are carried by boats, sheep, camels, and even scout troops to gather high-quality photos from multiple angles, often in some of the hardest-to-map places around the world.

The Google Street View feature in India is launched in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys. Sajid Malik, Managing Director of Genesys International, while speaking about the same said, "We were the first Indian firm to perform street imaging of all major cities in India. Our fleet is still swiftly photographing Indian cities, bringing to life our city's amazing tapestry of streets and landmarks and allowing us to comfortably visit our old neighbourhoods or plan our trips. Google Maps has always been at the forefront of geospatial technology, and we are honoured to be an enabler of their efforts by offering the best technology to India and its people."