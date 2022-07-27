Google Maps Launches Street View Service In India With 10 Cities

Google Maps on Wednesday launched its new street view service in ten cities of India in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys.

According to reports, the Indian government earlier rejected the rollout of the feature due to some security reasons. The latest feature of google maps shows panoramic images of roads and other sites.

Google while speaking about the data collection, said that it was completely done by the local partners and the service will be available in 50 Indian cities by the end of this year.

Birendra Sen, Business Head, Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra said, “Technology is not just the backbone of the global economy, but is also a strategic tool which can turn insights into solutions, uncover trends and predictions, and transform businesses in a sustainable manner. Today, there is an increasing need for technologies that turn insights from GIS (Geographic Information Systems) into ready products that can be utilized by customers."

"The GIS industry has only grown manifold with time, owing to increased data availability and the development of smart cities all over the world. In line with this, our partnership with Google is another step toward delivering high-quality and immersive mapping experiences to the people of India," he added.

Meanwhile, Sajid Malik, Managing Director of Genesys International, while speaking about the same said, "We were the first Indian firm to perform street imaging of all major cities in India. Our fleet is still swiftly photographing Indian cities, bringing to life our city's amazing tapestry of streets and landmarks and allowing us to comfortably visit our old neighbourhoods or plan our trips. Google Maps has always been at the forefront of geospatial technology, and we are honoured to be an enabler of their efforts by offering the best technology to India and its people."

What Are The Ten Cities?

According to Google, it has covered over 1,50,000 km across Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

How Can You Use The Feature?

To use this feature, users can open Google Maps on their phone or computer, zoom into a road in any of the 10 cities, then tap the area they want to view.

(With agency inputs)