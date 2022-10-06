Google Launches Pixel Watch In Nine Countries, Indians Will Have To Wait; Checkout Price, Specifications



Google launches its first smartwatch that features a circular design with a 3-D looking curved glass cover on top that covers the display and bezel. It features a tactile crown and side buttons. The watch is made from recycled stainless steel and the strap from 100 percent recyclable yarns. The watch is powered by Google WearOS and has built-in Fitbit health and fitness features.



Google Pixel Watch Price:

Google has launched two variants for its Pixel Watch- one is with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and the other one with 4G LTE. The price for both is $349 and $399 respectively. Google Pixel Watch will be available in nine countries starting October 13th, including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Japan, Australia and Taiwan but the Indian markets would have to wait.

Google Pixel Watch is here — the first smartwatch made by Google with Fitbit built in. Track heart rate, activity & sleep, and get help from Google at a glance with Maps, Assistant, Wallet and more. See image for details. #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/tHggeYAaH7 — Google (@Google) October 6, 2022



Google Pixel Watch Specifications:

The watch comes with both water and scratch resistance (up to 5 ATM/50 metres). On the very right side of the watch, a crown has been placed which will eventually help users to access multiple features present in the watch.

The smartwatch functions with 32 GB onboard storage. Talking about the battery life, Google claimed that it can function for up to 24 hours and can be charged from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Google Pixel Watch has an Emergency SOS feature which alerts emergency responders and trusted contacts if in case of any mishap. Fall detection is also coming to the Pixel Watch, but that's due next year. It also has a built-in ECG tracker that can detect Atrial Fibrillation (A-Fib).

With the smartwatch on hand, the users can use its 40 exercise modes, built in GPS, and a new feature Active Zone Minutes.

The watch has been launched in collaboration with Fitbit so that the users can get accurate and precise insights about every step they are taking. Plus, Fitbit Premium subscribers get access to over 1,000 workouts and over 400 mindfulness sessions. The watch is offering many offers during its introductory sale including six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Music Premium (available in applicable markets).



The users can also take advantage of Google Home App, Youtube Music, Google Photos for custom watch faces, turn-by-turn direction alerts by Google Maps, voice commands to send messages, setting timer, or call.