Google Launches Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro In India; Check Price, Specifications Here

Google launches its all new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India and all over the world in its ‘Made by Google’ event. It also launched Pixel Watch and tweaked its tablet which will be on sale from 2023. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will work on Android 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Pixel series.



Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro Price:

The tech giant Google has launched Pixel 7 at Rs 59,999 and Pixel 7 Pro will be priced at Rs. 84,999. The potential customers can find multiple offers and attractive deals that are live on the Flipkart and pre-order.

Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Specifications:

The Pixel 7 gets a slightly smaller 6.3-inch 1080p screen compared to the predecessor Pixel 6's 6.4-inch display. The refresh rate remains the same at 90 Hz.The 7 Pro to sport a 6.7-inch 1440p LTPO display with a smart variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, all the same as the 6 Pro. It gets corning gorilla glass protection and an IP 68 resistance rating. According to Google, both displays are up to 25% brighter than their predecessors in peak brightness mode.



In the hood, The Tensor G2 will now be used with the Pixel 7's 8GB RAM and the Pixel 7 Pro's 12GB RAM, and Google promises five years of security updates for the device which includes the privacy and security updates as well . Both phones offer Face Unlock along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.



Talking about the optics, the back of the Pixel 7 has a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. There's also a 10.8 MP front camera for pictures, videos and face recognition. The rear setup can record video at up to 4K 60fps and the front camera at 30fps 4K video.

Other than that, phone features include stereo speakers, a 4,335mAh battery, 30W fast charging and support for wireless charging. The device is available in three colours: Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow.



The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the back: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. Now it is offering 5x zoom. There is also a 10.8 MP front camera for selfies, videos and face recognition. The device will also feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and wireless charging. The three colours here are variants of Obsidian, Snow and Hazel.