Google Launches Pixel 7 And 7 Pro Along With Pixel Watch In India; Price, Specifications Here

Google has launched multiple gadgets including the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, the new Pixel Buds, and the Pixel tablet in its Made by Google event held in New York. Along with it, Google dipped into detail about its flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Series.

Google Pixel 7 And 7 Pro Price:

The Google Pixel 7 has been launched for Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999 and the users will get their hands on the phone with 8 GB of RAM. Whereas, The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the more expensive model but will feature better features than its sibling. Also, Google has announced they will welcome trade-ins for their phones. Both Pixel 7 series phones will be seen next week. In India, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+128GB variants respectively. The Pixel 7 series will go on sale on October 13th with three colour options: Snow, Obsidian, and a new Hazel colour.

The new standard for smartphones has arrived.



Meet the new #Pixel7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s most powerful, secure phones, with the most advanced #Pixel cameras yet.¹ ✨#MadeByGoogle



¹Compared to Pixel 6 pic.twitter.com/fx2EIWo5so — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 6, 2022

Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro:

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display with smaller bezels and a smooth zirconium oxide blasted aluminum finish. There are three color variations: Snow, Obsidian, and New Lemongrass. The Pixel 7 Pro features an immersive 6.7-inch display, sleek aluminum frame, and camera bar. The aluminum bodies of both smartphones are made from 100% recycled materials.

The Google Pixels will run on Android 13 and features next-generation Tensor G2 processor specially designed for the handset. The device also features new features such as next-generation Super Res Zoom, up to 2x faster night vision processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur, and Cinematic Blur.

The camera range can be extended up to 8x on Pixel 7 and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro, and get sharp, high-quality images from a distance with Super Res Zoom. The phone also offers similar optical quality to his 2x telephoto lens for the Pixel 7 and the 10x telephoto lens for the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro also features Macro Focus, delivering Pixel HDR+ photo quality from just 3cm away, allowing you to capture photos with full sharpness and vibrant colors. Photo Unblur, a Google Photos feature first available on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, uses machine learning to improve blurry images, even older ones. Users can also retouch these photos and easily remove distractions using Magic Eraser.



The Pixel 7's voice recognition tech allows the phone to transcribe voice messages in his Google's Messages app. Claiming to be the most secure Google smartphone ever, these smartphones feature Tensor G2 and Titan M2 security chips with multiple layers of security to keep users safe. Titan M2 makes your phone more resistant to advanced attacks. The phone also features a faster and more secure under-display fingerprint reader and Face Unlock.

Google Pixel Watch:

With the launch of Google’s flagship phones, Google also unveiled its new Google Watch. The Google watch is a circular 3D domed glass designed watch that is scratch resistant, and sturdy. The smartwatch is designed to understand humans and their needs, said Google at the event.

Look at the time! 🕗

Google Pixel Watch is here — the first smartwatch made by Google with Fitbit built in. Track heart rate, activity & sleep, and get help from Google at a glance with Maps, Assistant, Wallet and more. See image for details. #MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/tHggeYAaH7 — Google (@Google) October 6, 2022

Being Google’s first watch, it is loaded with the Google Home app, Youtube Music, and Google Photos to customise watch faces, turn-by-turn alerts by Google Maps, voice commands to send messages, set timers, and so much more.

It will come with heart rate monitoring, ECG, built-in GPS, Fitbit Premium (6 Months), YouTube Music Premium (3 Months), and much more. However, it will be launching in 9 countries but is not going to launch in India, TOI reported.

Pixel Tablet:

The Pixel Tablet will sport a Tensor G2 processor, the same which is present in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to Google, the Tab will be very useful and convenient for tasks like video calling, photo editing, or just yelling at it across the room to summon Google Assistant. However, the tab will go on sale in 2023.