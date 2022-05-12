New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google on Wednesday hosted a huge event named I/O 2022 event. During the event, the tech giant introduced new gadgets and also added some new features to its popular navigation app -- Google maps. While introducing new digital gadgets, the tech giant unveiled the Google Pixel 6a. Google Pixel 6a falls under the much-awaited 'budget' phone category. Google will finally bring its Pixel 6a smartphone to India, after a gap of nearly two years.

The newly-launched Pixel 6a is coming soon to Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

"Pixel 6a is packed with the same powerful brains, Google Tensor, and many of the must-have features as our premium phones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, at a lower price of $449," Soniya Jobanputra, Director of Product Management at Google, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS said.

Now, let's talk about the price, specification, and features of the smartphone.

Pixel 6a Price

The company has introduced the smartphone in just a single storage variant, and the Google Pixel 6a comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The price of the smartphone is similar to pixel 5a at $449, which roughly translates to Rs 35,000. The company has launched the phone in three different colour variants -- black, mint green, and gray/silver.

Talking about the availability of the phone then, the tech giant has confirmed that the phone will be launched in India later this year. However, the company is yet to confirm a specific date and time for the availability.

Pixel 6a Specifications

The Pixel 6a comes with a full-screen 6.1-inch display with a centered placed hole punch cutout, standard 60hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Apart from that the phone also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

The Google Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s own Tensor chipset and has 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

Pixel 6a Battery

Talking about the battery of the smartphone, the Google Pixel 6a is equipped with a 4306mAh battery and also supports fast charging.

The tech giant had offered 24 hours of battery life to its users along with 72 hours of battery life while using the smartphone in extreme battery saver mode.

Pixel 6a Camera

The phone comes with a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens.

The smartphone also enables users to shoot a video in 4K quality at 30 fps, and 4K timelapse with stabilization. Meanwhile, in the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor inside the punch-hole display.

"Pixel 6a helps capture your most important moments with a Camera Bar that includes dual rear cameras: the main lens and an ultrawide lens," said the company.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen