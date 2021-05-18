Google News Showcase: News published by affiliates of news organisations working in Hindi and English languages will appear in a specially designed news showcase panel in Google News.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Technology giant, Google, has launched a news showcase in India in partnership with 30 national and regional media organisations including Dainik Jagran. This initiative of Google is part of a global investment campaign announced to support quality journalism in the country.

Amid the increasing importance of access to reliable news and information, Google has announced several investment programs to support India's large and diverse news industry, aimed at helping news organisations in the direction of quality journalism and Google News Initiative programs so that it can extend the newsroom during and after the Covid-19 pandemic and keep its readers engaged.

Starting today, Google News Showcase is rolling out in India with 30 news publishers including national, regional and local news organizations like The Hindu Group, HT Digital Streams Ltd, Indian Express Group, ABP LIVE, India TV, NDTV, Zee News, Amar Ujala, Deccan Herald, Punjab Kesari, The Telegraph India, IANS (Indo Asian News Service) and ANI.

News published by affiliates of news organisations working in Hindi and English languages will appear in a specially designed news showcase panel in Google News. There are also plans to add several other languages to it in future. Under a licensing agreement with publishers, Google will pay the participating news organisations in exchange for giving readers limited access to paid content. This will give readers a chance to read the articles being published on behalf of the publishers and at the same time it will encourage readers to subscribe by reinforcing the readers' relationship with the publishers.

Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jagran New Media, one of India's largest media institutions, said, "The Google News Showcase is a great initiative from Google, which will provide a platform to disseminate fact-based and reliable news to publishers. This will help serious publishers and news-seekers engage in a meaningful connect with the news, which will be a step forward towards a sustainable growth model".

Speaking about the commitment to support the news industry and the expansion of the Google News Initiative, Google India Vice President Sanjay Gupta said, "Indian news industry and journalists are adopting technology to connect with readers and promote their businesses and Making data-based decisions to improve reporting efforts. The news showcase is a part of our commitment to India's large and diverse news network".

With this inauguration, Indian news organizations have become part of a group of 700 news publishers from more than a dozen countries globally, including Germany, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, Britain, Australia, Italy and Argentina, who have signed the agreement for Google News Showcase. 90 per cent of the news organisations that signed the pact represent local, regional and community news.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan