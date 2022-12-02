Google Launches New Reading App For Visually Impaired; Details Inside

The tech giant Google has come up with yet another impressive application called Reading. Expanding its utility applications portfolio, Google aims to help the partially blind to easily consume written content, especially the longer formats including features, blogs, and more. The application is live and can be downloaded on an Android device if it has Android 9.0 or above.

The Reading Mode app will simplify and make it easier to read the content on the screen. The app will include several controls that will allow users to change the contrast, font type, line space, and text size.

To use with your preferred screen reader instead, the Reading mode is Talkback compatible. When using the quick-access floating toggle, the feature is compatible with the majority of software programs and web pages.

With the dedicated Reading mode, Google’s objective is to integrate another function in the current Accessibility suite to enhance the content consumption experience for people with vision impairment, low vision, or dyslexia.

With a specific option for "playback speed," it can read the content for you. In addition, the app's toggle for turning it on and off will allow users to alter the reading voice. English, French, Italian, and Spanish are just a few of the many languages that are available.

