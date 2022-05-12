New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The first day of the Google I/O 2022 annual developer conference ended on Wednesday. On the first day of the conference, the tech major launched some new much-awaited gadgets and features including Android 13, Pixel 6A, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch. The event also gave a glimpse of its roadmap for future developments.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the annual I/O 2022 developers conference and spoke about how the tech giant provided its "valuable and indispensable" services over the last couple of years, highlighting its role during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Whether it’s helping people find a COVID vaccine, notifying 23 million people of flooding in India and Bangladesh, or deploying air raid alerts in Ukraine, Google products are built to help," Pichai said.

Here's a look at the key takeaways from the Google I/O 2022 event:

Pixel Watch

It will come with a circular, domed design and features a "tactile" crown and side button. Made of recycled stainless steel, the watch will run Wear OS 3 that features a "refreshed UI" with better navigation and smart notifications."It has customizable bands that easily attach. With this watch, you'll get the new Wear OS by Google experience and Fitbit's industry-leading health and fitness tools, right on your wrist," said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President, Devices and Services.

Pixel 6a

The new Pixel 6a has the same Tensor processor and industry-leading security as our Titan M2 chip. The device which flaunts a duo-tone design sports a 6.1-inch. Screen the smartphone comes with 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone is priced at USD 499 (about Rs 35,000) in the US. It will be available from July 21 in three colours.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel Buds Pro check all the boxes with Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal, long battery life to keep up with you and Multipoint connectivity to automatically switch between devices. Our Pixel Buds are designed to perfectly complement your Pixel phone, and we're excited to expand the earbuds offerings with Pixel Buds Pro," said the company.

Google 7 Series and Pixel Tablet

Along with Pixel 6a, Google also hinted at announcement of Pixel 7 smartphone later this fall. The company also teased Pixel 7 Pro.The company also showcased its first Android tablet.

Android 13

Google released the second Beta of its Android 13 operating system. Android 13 operating system offers a slew of new features and user controls, along with updates to privacy and security. In Android 13, apps must get your permission before sending you notifications. "In addition, we're reducing the number of apps that require your location. Now, Android will automatically delete your clipboard history after a short period so apps are preemptively blocked from seeing old copied information. Android 13 also extends colour theming of your app icons beyond Google apps. Android 13 also introduces better multi-tasking capabilities for tablets.

Reality Glasses

Alphabet Inc unit on Wednesday previewed a yet-unnamed pair of standard-looking glasses that display translations of conversations in real-time and showed no hint of a camera.The new augmented-reality pair of glasses was just one of several longer-term products.

Google Wallets

In other announcements, a relaunched Google Wallet app will support virtually storing driver's licenses in some areas of the United States later this year, mirroring a feature Apple Inc debuted for Arizona on its iPhones in March.

New Google Features

In the Google I/O 2022 conference, the tech giant announced a 'Multisearch Near me' feature that will allow users to search for essential items like food and groceries by clicking just a picture of the area.

Google has announced its plans to expand ‘Real Tone’ with a new set of filters for skin tones. According to the announcement, Google Photos will soon support filters that will adjust photos to reflect actual skin tone.

It also announced the new 'My Ad Centre' feature that will allow a user to control advertisements on their devices.

Posted By: Ashita Singh