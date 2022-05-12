New York (US) | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Google on Wednesday organised its annual developer conference - Google I/O 2022 - and launched several new features and gadgets, including Android 13, Pixel 6A, and Pixel Buds Pro.

The event started with a brief address from Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai, who spoke about how the tech giant provided its "valuable and indispensable" services over the last couple years, highlighting its role during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Whether it’s helping people find a COVID vaccine, notifying 23 million people of flooding in India and Bangladesh, or deploying air raid alerts in Ukraine, Google products are built to help," Pichai said.

Following Pichai's address, Google announced that Maps will get a new feature, which will provide users a "new way to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant, and venue will be like".

Later, it said that YouTube will now have 16 languages for auto-translated captions. Google Docs will also have a new feature that "will allow the popular writing tool to summarise entire documents automatically", the company said.

For Google search, a 'Multisearch Near me' feature was announced that will allow users to search for essential items like food and groceries by clicking just a picture of the area.

'Hey Google' feature has also been removed from Google Assistant, the company said, adding that it will now work with the new 'look an talk' feature.

It also announced the new 'My Ad Centre' feature that will allow a user to control advertisements on their devices.

Later, the tech giant launched Android 13, which will focus on privacy and user safety. "CTRL+C and CTRL+V just got a lot easier. With Android 13 you can copy text, URLs or even a photo from your phone and paste it in on your tablet. Another feature to simplify your multi-device universe," it said in a tweet later.

Google Pixel 6A with a Tensor chip was also announced at the event. Pixel 6A, Google said, comes "complete with Real Tone, Live Translate, Magic Eraser in Google Photos" and has a battery life up to 72 hours.

The company also teased Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

It later announced Google Pixel Buds Pro. According to the company, "they check all the boxes with Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal™, long battery life to keep up with you and Multipoint connectivity to automatically switch between devices".

Google Pixel Watch was also announced by the company. It provides best features of Google, along with Fitbit health and fitness experiences.

"Today, I talked about how we’re advancing two fundamental aspects of our mission — knowledge and computing — to create products that are built to help. It’s exciting to build these products; it’s even more exciting to see what people do with them," Pichai said in his concluding address.

"Thank you to everyone who helps us do this work, and most especially our Googlers. We are grateful for the opportunity," he added.

