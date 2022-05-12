New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google maps are one of the most commonly used navigation applications. These days people are habitual of using the navigation app in order to go to any place. On May 11, tech giant Google hosted a huge event called as Google IO 2022 event. During the event, the tech giant introduced some new features for Google Maps.

The tech giant announced that as a part of these new features, people will now be able to get a huge and better view of the world, people will also be able to use the Live View in third-party apps, and lastly, the new feature in google map will help the user to find the most fuel-efficient route.

Take a look at the video shared by google here:

Let's find out how these features will enhance users' experience while using Google maps.

1. Immersive view of the world

This is one of the interesting features as it will allow the user to take a proper view of their neighborhood, landmark, restaurant, or popular venue, without being physically present at the location.

“So whether you’re traveling somewhere new or scoping out hidden local gems, an immersive view will help you make the most informed decisions before you go,” Google explains.

For example, you are planning your vacation and want to visit Paris, then just with a single click on Google maps you will be able to do a quick search, and maps will help you to take a look at the locations in a better way while you sit back and relax and enjoy at home.

Apart from that, Maps will also help in understanding a user what a place looks like at different times of the day and in various weather conditions. The tech giant further informed its users that they will be able to use the Immersive view feature on any smartphone.

2. Eco-Friendly Routes

Another new feature that was introduced during the event was eco-friendly routes. The main motive of this feature is to make people travel more sustainably. Recently, this same feature was launched by Google in Canada and US. With the help of this feature, users will be able to select a route that is more fuel-efficient and helps users to cut the cost of fuel.

3. Live View on third-party apps

This is one of the interesting features that Google has added. Through this feature, users will be able to find a way when walking around, using augmented reality (AR). These AR will display an arrow along with directions on the right on top of your view via your camera. This feature comes in handy while a user is trying to locate tricky indoor areas, like airports, malls, and train stations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen