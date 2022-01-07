New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Google has introduced a 'shops' section in the mobile search results in order for retailers to increase awareness for their brands and drive traffic. At the first, users will be able to see three retailers in the shops section. However, it can be expanded and can show up to ten retailers. This will be based on the organic search rankings of the retailers.

“We recently launched Shops, a new module available on mobile devices for select US-English shopping-related queries,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by Search Engine Land.

“We launched this to help present more seller options to users on Search. This feature currently shows 3 shops, and users can then expand to see up to 10 merchants depending on availability. The selection of results shown and their order are based on the organic search ranking,” the spokesperson added.

The shop section is completely based on the organic search ranking, and in order for retailers to appear in the shop section area retailers have to improve their organic search ranking. Those who do have not a good ranking may not reap its benefits.

As Google adds this support for organic shopping features, it becomes important for merchants to check that their sites are optimized both for traditional search results and shopping-related features.

It should be noted that with the addition of a shopping section in the search engine, the non-shopping-related results will further be pushed down the page. This feature was added to support both users and merchants as there is a growth in the e-commerce area.

In order to launch shopping integrations for Shopify, WooCommerce and GoDaddy, and other e-commerce platforms, Google has also introduced a 'deals' section in the search results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen