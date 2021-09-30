New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai on Wednesday revealed the new features introduced by the tech giant. With the arrival of these new features, the search experience of a user will enhance and it will be easy for them to search anything. The tech giant will soon roll out the new search feature that will allow users to combine images and text in search queries. The new feature will arrive within months through its Google Lens search tool, the company said.



Users can find pictures along with texts



After the arrival of Google's new search feature, users will be able to search images along with the text. For this, advanced artificial intelligence software has been used by the company. This feature will expand Google's role in e-commerce and dominance in online video.



"With this new capability, you can tap on the Lens icon when you're looking at a picture of a shirt, and ask Google to find you the same pattern — but on another article of clothing, like socks," Senior Vice President Prabhakar Raghavan as quoted by Zee news said. "This helps when you`re looking for something that might be difficult to describe accurately with words alone," he added.



"Your bike has a broken thingamajig, and you need some guidance on how to fix it," Raghavan said. "The point-and-ask mode of searching will make it easier to find the exact moment in a video that can help."



Google reverse search feature



The tech giant has introduced a new feature named -- reverse image feature. This feature will allow users to run reverse-image searches while surfing on the Google iOS app or the Chrome desktop browser. If a user selects an image then, various similar options will appear in front of the user which will help them to find and shop items seen in the picture. With this, the user will ultimately land on Google shopping.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen