Google Introduces New Feature To Let Users Read Prescriptions With 'Sloppy Handwriting'

Google For India 2022: This feature will let you read doctor's prescription with sloppy handwriting.

The tech giant announced in Google for India 2022 that its users would now be able to read prescriptions from doctors that are written in sloppy handwriting. This happened as a result of patients and pharmacists finding it challenging to read the prescriptions written by doctors and sometimes receiving different medications as a result.

“A cutting-edge AI and machine learning model that can recognise and highlight medications in handwritten prescriptions was unveiled by Google. Enhancing the humans involved, such as pharmacists, will serve as an assistive technology for digitising handwritten medical documents. However, no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology,” said Google.

Google also announced an investment of US$1 million in grants to the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to establish the first-ever multidisciplinary centre for Responsible AI, demonstrating its commitment to this cause. This centre will promote group efforts to perfect AI and adapt it to the Indian context, involving researchers, domain experts, developers, community members, policymakers, and more.

However, the tech giant has not made any announcement regarding the time frame in which the feature will be launched.

With this, Google has also unveiled a plethora of new innovations, including the development of fundamental innovations toward the vision of Digital Agriculture in India, the improvement of speech recognition technology for speakers of Hinglish, the piloting of a new method to assist those with non-standard speech, and more.

Not only limited to it, but Google has also announced that it would integrate the DigiLocker application so that users could access their official documents such as driving licences, aadhar card, registration certificates, and more.

"DigiLocker enables the quick delivery of government benefits across financial inclusion, education, health initiatives, and more by making authentic digital documents easily accessible. Google is a significant and responsible tech player in the nation that continues to provide helpful products and services to millions of Indians, and the government recognises the importance of key partnerships. We anticipate that DigiLocker's integration and partnership with Android will enable easier, more widespread access to digitised documents for all of our users in a secure manner,” said Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, of NeGD and MyGov.