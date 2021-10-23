New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Google recently introduced an interesting new feature that will help its users to learn and improve their English vocabulary. In the latest update, Google said that the new feature, through which users will receive daily notifications of new words on their smartphone, will help to improve their vocab and learn interesting facts behind the words. However, this new feature is currently available on phones only.

How to enable the new feature of Google Search work?

In order to enable the feature, a user has to open Google search and write define in front of the word whose meaning the user is looking for. To sign up for new words every day, a user has to select the bell icon on the top right corner of Google search. Users can also turn off the notification by pressing on the bell again.

“Understanding the meaning of new words helps unlock information for people as they go about their daily lives, and worldwide in September, according to Google Trends the top-searched English definitions were “introvert” followed by “integrity.” With this in mind, we’ve created an easy-to-use feature that not only helps you learn about different words but also sparks your curiosity,” Google noted in a blog post.

Google also said that "there are words designed for both English learners and fluent English speakers alike, and soon you'll be able to choose from different difficulty levels."

Apart from that, Google has recently introduced another new feature named 'About This Result'. This feature will help users to learn, and will also provide extra content about websites that appears on their search results. “If it’s a site you haven’t heard of before, that additional information can give you context or peace of mind, especially if you’re looking for something important, like health or financial information,” Google had noted.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen